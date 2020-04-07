The United States should stop embargo against Cuba/ 美国应停止对古巴禁运

Editor’s Note: Xu Yicong is a fellow of China Foundation for International Studies and former China ambassador to Cuba. The article reflects the author’s opinions, and not necessarily the views of CGTN.

编者按：徐贻聪是中国国际问题研究基金会研究员，中国驻古巴等国前大使。该评论仅代表作者观点，不代表CGTN观点。 ​

The Cuban Embassy in China announced on its Weibo account that the medical supplies donated by Chinese tech giant Alibaba to Latin American and Caribbean countries couldn’t reach Cuba, as the U.S. government ordered the cargo company to halt the transportation, preventing Cuba from receiving the much-needed supplies for saving lives.

古巴驻华大使馆在其微博中宣布，中国技术巨头阿里巴巴捐赠给拉美和加勒比国家抗疫物资中给予古巴的部分，被美国政府下令拒绝运输，致使古巴迟迟收不到这批拯救人命于水火的急需材料。 ​

The reason cited by the American courier hired for the cargo shipment was that “the U.S. incumbent administration has stepped up the economic, commercial and financial blockage of the destination country, thus preventing the enterprise’s actions.”

负责承运货物的美国公司引用的理由是，“美国现任政府加剧了对目的地国的经济、商业和金融封锁政策，因而阻止了该企业的行动”。 ​

In the 1950s, after the victory of the Cuban Revolution, the Cuban government paid special attention to people’s livelihood by offering free medical care and education. Even in the depth of economic stress after the disintegration of the Soviet Union, these welfare policies remained unchanged.

上世纪50年代，古巴革命胜利后，古巴政府特别重视民生，实行免费医疗和免费教育，即使在苏联解体后经济最困难的时期，这些惠民政策依然未变。 ​

Although the balance sheet of the government was stretched, it still allocated nearly half of its national budget to social welfare, of which 10 percent went to healthcare.

即便是在财政十分紧张的情况下，政府依然将近一半的国民预算用于民生，其中医疗卫生方面的投入保持在10%左右。 ​

With such efforts, Cuba’s average life expectancy, infant mortality rate, number of doctors per capita, and other public health metrics have been leading the world, and all major national health metrics have even outperformed the U.S. and stood on par with many developed countries.

在这样的努力下，古巴人平均预期寿命、婴儿死亡率、人均医生拥有数等反映公共卫生水平的指标都位居世界前列，各项重大国民健康指标甚至超越美国，达到了许多发达国家的水平。 ​

However, the crude blockade against Cuba has lasted for 60 years after the American conspiracy to annex Cuba went bankrupt.

但是，美国图谋吞并古巴的阴谋破产后，对古巴实行的野蛮封锁已经持续了60年。 ​

The successive administrations in Washington have adopted hostile and blockade policies against Cuba, which not only extracted heavy economic toll on Cuba, hindered the development of Cuba, but also worked as the underlying cause of the difficulties and the lack of humanitarian aid faced by Cubans today.

华盛顿的历届政府对古巴都实行敌对和封锁政策，不仅给古巴造成了巨大的经济损失，阻碍了古巴的正常发展，更是古巴人民处于困难境地和如今人道资源匮乏的根本原因。 ​

Such policies have severely impeded the full access to human rights and fundamental freedoms by the Cubans, including the rights to life, peace, self-determination and development.

这严重妨碍了古巴人民全面享受人权和基本自由，包括生命权、和平权、自决权和发展权。 ​

In November 2019, the UN General Assembly passed a resolution by an overwhelming majority, urging the U.S. to lift the economic, trade and financial blockage against Cuba.

截止2019年11月，联合国大会以压倒性多数通过决议，敦促美国解除对古巴的经济、贸易和金融封锁。 ​

However, the U.S. has remained defiant. The Trump administration even intensified this blockade, making the situation in Cuba extremely difficult.

但美国一直顽固拒绝，特朗普政府更是变本加厉地强化了这种封锁，致使古巴的境遇至今依然极为困难。 ​

At a special time of the global fight against COVID-19, the U.S. has not only failed to fulfill its obligations under the International Humanitarian Law, but also tightened up its blockade against Cuba.

在全球抗击疫情的特殊关头，美国非但不履行国际人道法的基本义务，还加大了对古巴的封锁力度。

The fact that humanitarian aid cannot reach Cuba at this time constitutes a new crime committed by the U.S. against this Caribbean island nation.

这次人道救援物资无法进入古巴，这可以说是美国对这个加勒比海岛国犯下的新的“罪行”。 ​

Things of the same nature also happened to countries such as Iran and Venezuela. The actions of the Trump administration, including relentless blockade and deliberate obstruction of assistance for other countries, are worthy of nothing but condemnation.

同样性质的事情，还发生在对伊朗、委内瑞拉等国的问题上。丧心病狂的持续封锁，处心积虑地阻挠他国的救援安排，美国特朗普政府的行动理应受到谴责。

​ Regarding Trump administration’s untruthful remarks about China during the outbreak of COVID-19 and their clumsy performances in the country’s fight against the virus, it’s no doubt that they should be condemned.

联系到特朗普政府在围绕“新冠肺炎”发生以来对中国的种种不实言辞，还有他们在领导本国抗御病毒斗争中一系列的拙劣表演，他们理应被谴责。 ​

The virus knows no borders and doesn’t discriminate based on race, ethnicity, region or gender. The world needs to work as one to defeat it. All governments have reasons and responsibilities to shelve differences, step up cooperation, and put up joint defense and rescue efforts without reservation. The U.S. is no exception.

病毒没有国界，不分种族、民族、地域、男女，需要人类团结一致予以面对。各国政府有理由、有责任加强合作，不分彼此、捐弃前嫌，毫无保留地进行抗御和救治，当然必须包括美国政府。 ​

However, at such a critical time, the Trump administration is taken over by the malicious intent to add insult to injury in complete disregard of the lives in other countries. To make things worse, it takes every opportunity to shift blames and misses out on the best window of opportunity to save lives at home.

然而，在这样的紧急时刻，特朗普政府却置他人死活于不顾，竭力“甩锅”于他国，错过了国内的最佳救治时间。 ​

Many countries are studying the origin of the virus. Eventually, truth will come to light. In Chinese proverb, “Paper can’t wrap up a fire,” as the paper used to cover the fire will eventually be burned out. The Trump administration should understand this very simple truth and stop making futile attempts.

还有，关于病毒的来源，各国都在探究，终会水落石出。纸毕竟包不住火，企图用来包火的纸最终也必然会同火一起被烧尽。特朗普政府应该明白这个极其简单的道理，不要再去做徒劳无功的蠢事。

In the face of a pandemic, we are all in it together. The virus has swept across the world and attacked more than 200 countries and regions indiscriminately.

面对病毒，任何人都无法独善其身。新冠肺炎病毒已经席卷全球，使得200多个国家和地区毫无例外地受到侵袭。 ​

At this juncture, shelving differences and acting in concert should be the consensus of all mankind. Anyone who kicks others when they are down or goes its own way for selfish reasons will not end up well. People of all countries need to shout at the Trump administration, “Stop knifing the innocent and join the coalition against the pandemic!”

在此关头，放弃歧见，不分彼此，一致行动，理应是全人类的需要。为了私利，孤立自己，落井下石，绝对不会有好的下场。各国人民需要向特朗普政府大喝一声：“放下屠刀，回头是岸，赶快回到一致抗御疫情的行列！

“ ​ It’s hard, but we ought to fight for the noble cause. Otherwise, the virus cannot be stamped out and peace will be out of our reach.

这很难，但必须为如此崇高的目的而奋争。否则，病毒难除，安宁难寻。

Embassy of Cuba in China/ 古巴驻华大使馆