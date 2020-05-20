Remarks of the Cuban Ambassador to China, Carlos Miguel Pereira Hernández, at “2020 Belt and Road Collaboration and Future International Webinar”/古巴大使卡洛斯米格尔佩雷拉埃尔南德斯在一代一路合作与未来论坛上的讲话

On May 18, 2020 the Chinese Foundation for World Peace hosted the “2020 Belt and Road Collaboration and Future International Webinar” at the Gardens of Peace, a museum attached to that Foundation. The main topic of the event was the global collaboration in the context of COVID-19 and in a post-pandemic scenario. Representatives from more than 15 countries, international and non-governmental organizations participated in the Forum.

5月18日下午在隶属于世界和平基金会的和苑博物馆召开了由中国世界和平基金会主办的“2020一带一路合作与未来”国际网络视频论坛，论坛的基本主题围绕新冠疫情及后疫情背景下的国际合作展开，来自超过15个国家、国际组织和非政府组织的代表参加了本次论坛。

The Cuban Ambassador Carlos Miguel Pereira Hernández was one of the main speakers at the Forum, where other online speeches where highlighted such as those by former Egyptian Prime Minister Essam Sharaf, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Beijing and the Ambassador of Morocco to Egypt. In person at the Gardens of Peace, were the President of the Foundation, Li Ruohong, the Secretary General of the NGO Network for Beijing International Exchange, Xu Qiang, the Cuban Ambassador, among other diplomats and representatives of Chinese civil society.

古巴大使卡洛斯·米格尔·佩雷拉是该论坛中的主要发言人之一，此外，前埃及总理伊萨姆·沙拉夫、土库曼斯坦驻华大使和摩洛哥驻埃及大使的在线发言也十分精彩。中国世界和平基金会主席李若弘、北京民间国际交流促进会秘书长徐强、古巴驻华大使以及其他外交官和中国民间组织的代表出席了在和苑举办的这一活动。

This was a fruitful space for guests to share their views regarding the current health crisis and the alternatives and strategies to overcome the pandemic and rebuild society once it ends. The broad consensus to advocate for unity and solidarity was highlighted by the participants as an essential way to get ahead during and after COVID-19.

该论坛为受邀嘉宾们就当前的卫生危机以及战胜疫情并在后疫情期重建社会的办法和战略提供了富有成效的交流空间。与会者们就将团结协作作为在疫情期和后疫情时期向前发展的必需道路的主张达成了广泛共识。

The Chinise Foundation for World Peace is a non-governmental organization of international scope, recognized by the UN and UNESCO. Its mission is dedicated to non-governmental diplomacy and financial public welfare. Under the jurisdiction of the Foundation the Gardens of Peace were created, in which the Embassies and representations of international organizations in Beijing carry out activities, having the support of 178 governments and international institutions.

中国世界和平基金会是具有国际影响力、并受到联合国及联合国教科文组织认可的中国非政府组织。该基金会致力于民间外交和金融公益。中国世界和平基金会创立了和苑，供各国驻华大使馆及国际组织驻华代表处在此举办活动，已经得到了178个国家政府和国际组织的支持。

Next, we share the full speech of Ambassador Pereira in this scenario:

接下来，我们将分享佩雷拉大使在本次论坛上所做的发言全文：

Dear friend Mr. Li Ruohong, President of the Chinise World Peace Foundation,

尊敬的中国世界和平基金会主席李若弘先生

Dear Mr. Sharaf, Former Prime Minister of Egypt and Chairman of Sharaf Foundation for Sustainable Development,

尊敬的埃及前总理、沙拉夫可持续发展基金会主席沙拉夫先生

Dear Mr. Xu Qiang, Secretary General of Beijing NGO Network for International Exchanges,

尊敬的北京民间对外友好协会秘书长徐强先生

Dear Mr. Gao Shuangjin, Vice Chairman of Beijing Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries,

尊敬的北京市对外人民友好协会副会长高双进先生

Dear Ambassadors and Members of the Diplomatic Corps:

尊敬的外交使团的大使们

Dear Friends of Cuba,

亲爱的古巴之友们，

First, I would like to express my gratitude to Mr. Li invitation to join this webinar since we paid great attention to COVID-19 evolution, impacts and the post-pandemic scenario. COVID-19 has proven to be a global challenge.It goes beyond borders, ideologies or levels of development. Therefore, the response to it must also be global and it should put political differences aside. It is not possible to predict exactly the extent of its consequences.

首先，我想向李先生向我发出邀请参加本次视频会议表示感谢，因为我们对新冠病毒疫情发展、影响以及疫情后局势一直很关注。新冠病毒被证实是个全球挑战。它超越国界、意识形态和国家发展水平。所以，对它的因应必须是全球化和超越政治分歧的。其后果尚难以预测。

The high figures of infected persons and many human deaths are showing its devastating impact on an increasingly interconnected world, which, still, has not been able to make use of such interconnection for solidarity and a common response. “If we had globalized solidarity as the market was globalized, the story about the devastating coronavirus would have been different”, recently expressed our president Miguel Díaz-Canel in the Virtual Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement. The pandemic is worsening the deep inequalities and where 600 million people are living in terrible poverty and nearly half of the population have no access to basic health services.

感染和死亡病例的惊人数量正在向愈加紧密联结的世界展现出其毁灭性影响，而世界尚未以团结和共同的回应来面对。“如果我们早日将团结政策象市场一样全球化，新冠病毒毁灭性的故事将不会象现在一样”，这是最近我们总统米格尔迪亚兹卡内尔在不结盟运动国家首脑视频峰会上的讲话。疫情加剧了不平等，而接近一半人口没有基础医疗服务。

In the last four months, the UN system has been urging solidarity as we face an invisible but common enemy. At the same time, the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly exposed the rich North’s inherent healthcare system weakness. Whereas the disease has stretched the health systems of developed countries like the US, France, UK, Italy and Spain, meanwhile socialist countries like Cuba and China have reminded the world the imperative of not to privatize health systems just like education, water and sanitation.

在过去4个月里，联合国系统一直在呼吁加强团结，因为我们面对的是一个无形的共同敌人。同时，新冠疫情明显地暴露了北半球富裕国家保健系统的弱点。肺炎一方面撕扯了诸如美国、法国、英国、意大利和西班牙这样的发达国家，另一方面象古巴和中国这样的社会主义国家提醒了世界，不要将医疗系统象教育、供水和卫生系统一样私有化的的紧迫性。

After our Revolution on 1959, Cuba has practiced an international solidarity and our medical collaboration has been relevant in world’s poorest places. In the COVID-19 context, Cuba has demonstrated that we are ready to share experiences and medical teams to help to fight against this pandemic, despite facing major challenges due to the unprecedented intensification of the U.S. government’s blockade against our country, which already lasts nearly 60 years. However, in response to requests, 25 new medical brigades of Cuban health professionals have joined the efforts in 23 countries to fight the pandemic. They have joined those who have been providing services already in 59 States. The physicians and nurses who are fighting the new coronavirus in other countries have already treated 14,000 patients and saved 493 lives. On May 23, Cuban medical collaboration will mark its 57th anniversary, during that time, more than 420,000 Cuban health professionals have fulfilled missions in 134 countries, and 1.9 billion patients have been assisted, a number that has increased considerably during the pandemic.

在1959年我们的革命之后，古巴实行了国际团结政策，我们医疗合作遍及全球最贫穷地区。在新冠疫情背景之下，古巴做好了分享经验和医疗队伍来帮助他国的准备，尽管面对着美国政府空前激化的封锁政策，而这一做法已经持续了近60年。对于别国的请求，25个新建的古巴医疗专家队伍在23个国家参与抗疫。他们与已经在59个其他国家提供服务的同胞并肩战斗。这些抗击疫情的医生与护士们已经治疗了14000多个病例，拯救了493个生命。在5月23日，古巴医疗合作将迎来其诞辰57周年纪念。在这段历史里，超过420,000古巴医疗专家在134个国家完成使命，救助了19亿病人，而这个数字在本次疫情中又再次大幅增加。

Cuba shall not give up its solidarity vocation even when, out of political reasons, the US government continues attacking and obstructing the international cooperation being provided by our country. We have a responsibility to combine our willingness and efforts to face this immense challenge.

古巴将不会放弃其团结事业，即使在美国政府出于政治考虑继续攻击和阻挠由我们政府提供的国际合作。我们有责任联合我们的意愿和努力共同面对这个巨大的挑战。

Cuba, a small island, has shown to the world the importance of the political willingness to invest resources to develop and strengthen health care system, human resources and sciences at the service of the human being and not to the market. Scientific development and biotechnology achievements have allowed us to treat diseases successfully both in Cuba and in other nations; all this, in spite of the huge constraints imposed by the US economic, commercial and financial blockade.

古巴，一个狭小的岛国，向世界展现了投资发展并强化保健体系的政治意愿、人力资源与科学服务于民众而不是市场的重要性。科学发展及生物技术成果使我们得以在古巴和其他国家成功地治疗各类疾病，这一切成就都是定着美国政府的经济、商务和金融封锁带来的巨大限制实现的。

Cuba and China join efforts to support and express solidarity to third countries to fight together this pandemic. At the same time, in this context we enhance our bilateral cooperation to support each other and share experiences. This kind of willingness and behavior is what humanity needs to overcome this pandemic.

古巴与中国联手支持第三国抗击疫情。同时，我们在这个背景下加强合作，互帮互助，分享经验。这种意愿和行动是人类在克服疫情的必须。

The main lesson that pandemic is giving to us is that we need to join efforts to reconstruct our societies but in different bases in a post-pandemic scenario. We need to implement a foreign policy of solidarity, complement each other, and share what we have, support ourselves mutually, and learn from successful experiences, instead of engaging in hegemonic and hypocritical practices and accusing and preaching to others.

本次疫情带给我们的教训是，在疫情后，我们需要共同努力重建我们的社会。我们需要实施团结互助的外交努力，分享各自所有，互帮互助，取长补短，学习成功经验，而不是采取霸权主义作法，过分批评、指责及向他国指手画脚。

This year, Cuba and China are celebrating 60 years of uninterrupted diplomatic bilateral relations. Cuba was the first country in the western hemisphere to recognize the New China. This anniversary will be an extraordinary event not only for our bilateral ties, but also for the history of friendship and bilateral relations between Latin American and the Caribbean Region and China. In the context of COVID-19, both countries have shown enough solidarity and willingness to face together this global challenge and contribute to its defeat. We hope many others can join us in this fair cause.

今年，古巴与中国将迎来双边建立及保持不间断外交关系60周年。古巴是西半球第一个承认新中国的国家。这个周年将不仅是我们两国双边关系的重要事件，也是拉美及加勒比地区和中国友谊历史与双边关系的里程碑。在疫情背景之下，我们两国都展现了足够的团结和共同面对全球挑战并战胜疫情的意愿。我们希望有更多其他国家加入我们的正当努力。

The fight against COVID-19 can be won early enough with solidarity, unity and hope.

通过团结、一致行动和希望，抗击新冠病毒有望早日成功。

Thank you very much.

非常感谢大家

